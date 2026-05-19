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KSHB 41 Weather | Rain ends this morning then mostly cloudy, much cooler

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Tuesday Morning Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain ends this morning, then mostly cloudy, calm and much cooler
  • Nice day Wednesday
  • More rain and storms possible Thursday-Friday
  • Memorial Day Weekend looks warm and mostly dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Much cooler with rain ending by 7 AM with a few showers lingering until noon. Mostly cloudy and cool this afternoon.
High: 58°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, calm and cool.
Low: 47°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A nice day. Partly cloudy and comfortable
High: 68°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Thursday: An increasing chance of rain.
Low: 54°
High: 63°
Wind: ENE 10-20 mph

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