KSHB 41 Weather | Rain ends this morning then mostly cloudy, much cooler

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain ends this morning, then mostly cloudy, calm and much cooler
- Nice day Wednesday
- More rain and storms possible Thursday-Friday
- Memorial Day Weekend looks warm and mostly dry
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Much cooler with rain ending by 7 AM with a few showers lingering until noon. Mostly cloudy and cool this afternoon.
High: 58°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, calm and cool.
Low: 47°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: A nice day. Partly cloudy and comfortable
High: 68°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph
Thursday: An increasing chance of rain.
Low: 54°
High: 63°
Wind: ENE 10-20 mph
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