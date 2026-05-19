KSHB 41 Weather | Rain ends this morning then mostly cloudy, much cooler

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain ends this morning, then mostly cloudy, calm and much cooler

Nice day Wednesday

More rain and storms possible Thursday-Friday

Memorial Day Weekend looks warm and mostly dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Much cooler with rain ending by 7 AM with a few showers lingering until noon. Mostly cloudy and cool this afternoon.

High: 58°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, calm and cool.

Low: 47°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A nice day. Partly cloudy and comfortable

High: 68°

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Thursday: An increasing chance of rain.

Low: 54°

High: 63°

Wind: ENE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

