KSHB 41 Weather | Rain has a chance to interfere with holiday plans

WEATHER HEADLINES



No rain in the metro today; just heat and humidity

Storms may move into northern Missouri late tonight

Rain may arrive in Kansas City early Saturday morning, with additional storms possible that evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly cloudy with maybe a couple showers in northern Missouri.

High: 93°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Friday night: Storms moving into northern Missouri after midnight, which may be strong to severe.

Low: 75°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Saturday: Rain will be possible early in the morning. Strong storms could make a return during the evening.

High: 91°

Wind: W & NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Slightly cooler with isolated thunderstorms.

Low: 72°

High: 87°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

