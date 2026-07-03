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KSHB 41 Weather | Rain has a chance to interfere with holiday plans

Rain has a chance to interfere with holiday plans
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • No rain in the metro today; just heat and humidity
  • Storms may move into northern Missouri late tonight
  • Rain may arrive in Kansas City early Saturday morning, with additional storms possible that evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly cloudy with maybe a couple showers in northern Missouri.
High: 93°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Friday night: Storms moving into northern Missouri after midnight, which may be strong to severe.
Low: 75°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Saturday: Rain will be possible early in the morning. Strong storms could make a return during the evening.
High: 91°
Wind: W & NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Slightly cooler with isolated thunderstorms.
Low: 72°
High: 87°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

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