KSHB 41 Weather | Rain, heavy a times, this morning; Windy, falling temps this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain, heavy at times, this morning

Windy with falling temps this afternoon, may lead to "black ice"

Accumulating snow close to the Iowa state line

Cold and dry Sunday, possible snow Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Rain, heavy a times, this morning. The rain will end by 2 PM as much colder air rushes in on strong northwest winds. Any water left on surfaces may turn to "black ice."

High: 43° (Noon), 32° (4 PM), 27° (7 PM)

Wind: SE 10-15 mph this morning then NW 20-40 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy and very cold. Watch for slick spots.

Low: 20°, wind chill down to around 10°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Sunday: Watch for black ice in the morning. Mostly cloudy and very cold.

High: 27°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Monday: Chance to see our first snow with a dusting-2" possible.

Low: 22° High: 26°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

