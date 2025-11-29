Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Rain, heavy a times, this morning; Windy, falling temps this afternoon

Watch for "black ice" this afternoon and night
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain, heavy at times, this morning
  • Windy with falling temps this afternoon, may lead to "black ice"
  • Accumulating snow close to the Iowa state line
  • Cold and dry Sunday, possible snow Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Rain, heavy a times, this morning. The rain will end by 2 PM as much colder air rushes in on strong northwest winds. Any water left on surfaces may turn to "black ice."
High: 43° (Noon), 32° (4 PM), 27° (7 PM)
Wind: SE 10-15 mph this morning then NW 20-40 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy and very cold. Watch for slick spots.
Low: 20°, wind chill down to around 10°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Sunday: Watch for black ice in the morning. Mostly cloudy and very cold.
High: 27°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Monday: Chance to see our first snow with a dusting-2" possible.
Low: 22° High: 26°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

