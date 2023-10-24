KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of heavy rain tonight, some flash flooding possible

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of beneficial rain and thunderstorms tonight through Thursday

Some locations may see too much of a good thing later tonight with a chance of flash flooding

A strong cold front arrives Friday and brings a big temperature drop through the day

Cold rain this weekend, may end as a rain-snow-sleet mix Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms continue overnight. Very heavy rain is possible at times. We will be watching for the chance of flash flooding as some locations may receive 4" of rain! The heaviest may be along and south of I-70.

Low: 63°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Wednesday: The heavy rain ends during the morning, giving way to periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

High: 73°

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

Wednesday Night-Thursday: Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms end Thursday morning. More very heavy rain is possible. Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, breezy, mild and humid.

Low: 64° High: 74°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

