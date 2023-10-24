Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of heavy rain tonight, some flash flooding possible

Some locations may see 4" of rain tonight
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-10-24 23:43:10-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of beneficial rain and thunderstorms tonight through Thursday
  • Some locations may see too much of a good thing later tonight with a chance of flash flooding
  • A strong cold front arrives Friday and brings a big temperature drop through the day
  • Cold rain this weekend, may end as a rain-snow-sleet mix Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms continue overnight. Very heavy rain is possible at times. We will be watching for the chance of flash flooding as some locations may receive 4" of rain! The heaviest may be along and south of I-70.
Low: 63°
Wind: S 15-30 mph

Wednesday: The heavy rain ends during the morning, giving way to periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
High: 73°
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

Wednesday Night-Thursday: Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms end Thursday morning. More very heavy rain is possible. Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, breezy, mild and humid.
Low: 64° High: 74°
Wind: S 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.