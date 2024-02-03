KSHB 41 Weather | Rain increases slowly today from southwest to northeast

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain increases today from around Kansas City and southwest
- Rain increases most locations tonight and ends all locations Sunday
- Rainfall will range from a trace-.10" northeast of KC to 1.50" southwest of KC; KC will see .25"-1" of rain
- Another run near 60°, possibly 70° next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Rain increase today from around KC and southwest. Locations north and east will be mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning will dissipate in all locations.
High: 59°
Wind: E-SE 15-25 Gusts to 30 mph
This Evening: Rain increases for most locations from the south and southwest.
Temperatures around 50°
Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Rain likely, heaviest from around KC south and west.
Low: 41°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Sunday: Breezy and cooler as the rain ends from east to west. Rainfall totals of .25"-1" near KC with higher amounts of 1-1.50" southwest. Locations north and east will see amounts of a trace-.10".
High: 48°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Monday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny with a light wind. A nice day.
Low: 33° High: 53°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
