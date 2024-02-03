KSHB 41 Weather | Rain increases slowly today from southwest to northeast

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain increases today from around Kansas City and southwest

Rain increases most locations tonight and ends all locations Sunday

Rainfall will range from a trace-.10" northeast of KC to 1.50" southwest of KC; KC will see .25"-1" of rain

Another run near 60°, possibly 70° next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Rain increase today from around KC and southwest. Locations north and east will be mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning will dissipate in all locations.

High: 59°

Wind: E-SE 15-25 Gusts to 30 mph

This Evening: Rain increases for most locations from the south and southwest.

Temperatures around 50°

Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Rain likely, heaviest from around KC south and west.

Low: 41°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Sunday: Breezy and cooler as the rain ends from east to west. Rainfall totals of .25"-1" near KC with higher amounts of 1-1.50" southwest. Locations north and east will see amounts of a trace-.10".

High: 48°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Monday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny with a light wind. A nice day.

Low: 33° High: 53°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

