Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Rain increases slowly today from southwest to northeast

Rainfall totals this weekend: Trace northeast to 1.50" southwest
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-02-03 08:00:49-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain increases today from around Kansas City and southwest
  • Rain increases most locations tonight and ends all locations Sunday
  • Rainfall will range from a trace-.10" northeast of KC to 1.50" southwest of KC; KC will see .25"-1" of rain
  • Another run near 60°, possibly 70° next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Rain increase today from around KC and southwest. Locations north and east will be mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning will dissipate in all locations.
High: 59°
Wind: E-SE 15-25 Gusts to 30 mph

This Evening: Rain increases for most locations from the south and southwest.
Temperatures around 50°
Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Rain likely, heaviest from around KC south and west.
Low: 41°
Wind: E 10-20 mph

Sunday: Breezy and cooler as the rain ends from east to west. Rainfall totals of .25"-1" near KC with higher amounts of 1-1.50" southwest. Locations north and east will see amounts of a trace-.10".
High: 48°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Monday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny with a light wind. A nice day.
Low: 33° High: 53°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.