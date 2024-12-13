KSHB 41 Weather | Rain increases this afternoon with freezing rain and ice more likely north of 36-HWY

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rising above freezing by 12-1pm as light rain and drizzle builds into the region. Rain sticks around through the night.
- A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for counties along and north of 36-HWY for freezing rain and a glaze of ice forming on some surfaces
- The heaviest rain moves out Saturday morning, some scattered showers linger into the afternoon
- Temperatures stay mild for the weekend. The best day is Sunday!
- More rain is possible Sunday night-Monday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Rain increases this afternoon as temperatures gradually climb. The better chance of freezing rain will stay across northern Missouri, north of 36-HWY. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 2pm. Slick roads could develop quickly, especially on bridges and overpasses.
High: 38° (above freezing by 1pm)
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Staying mild with periods of heavy rain overnight. The freezing rain concern ends by midnight as the warmth builds into northern Missouri
Low: 40°
Wind: SE 15-25 mph
Saturday: Rain showers in the morning, ending in the afternoon. Drizzle may linger into the evening, though.
High: 48°, Warmer south
Wind: W 10-20 mph
Sunday: Much drier day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Very warm for middle December!
Low: 32° High: 54°
Wind: S-SE 10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.