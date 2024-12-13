KSHB 41 Weather | Rain increases this afternoon with freezing rain and ice more likely north of 36-HWY

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rising above freezing by 12-1pm as light rain and drizzle builds into the region. Rain sticks around through the night.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for counties along and north of 36-HWY for freezing rain and a glaze of ice forming on some surfaces

The heaviest rain moves out Saturday morning, some scattered showers linger into the afternoon

Temperatures stay mild for the weekend. The best day is Sunday!

More rain is possible Sunday night-Monday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain increases this afternoon as temperatures gradually climb. The better chance of freezing rain will stay across northern Missouri, north of 36-HWY. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 2pm. Slick roads could develop quickly, especially on bridges and overpasses.

High: 38° (above freezing by 1pm)

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Staying mild with periods of heavy rain overnight. The freezing rain concern ends by midnight as the warmth builds into northern Missouri

Low: 40°

Wind: SE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Rain showers in the morning, ending in the afternoon. Drizzle may linger into the evening, though.

High: 48°, Warmer south

Wind: W 10-20 mph

Sunday: Much drier day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Very warm for middle December!

Low: 32° High: 54°

Wind: S-SE 10 mph

