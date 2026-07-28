KSHB 41 Weather | Rain knocks down Tuesday temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of heavy rain Tuesday morning
- Rain chances peak Thursday-Friday
- Much cooler the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Rain likely in the morning, with periods of heavy downpours. Showers could linger into the afternoon. Not as hot.
High: 87°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy and warm. Showers possible late, after 3am.
Low: 74°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Scattered showers, especially in the morning. Heat continues to back off.
High: 88°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
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