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KSHB 41 Weather | Rain knocks down Tuesday temperatures

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of heavy rain Tuesday morning
  • Rain chances peak Thursday-Friday
  • Much cooler the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Rain likely in the morning, with periods of heavy downpours. Showers could linger into the afternoon. Not as hot.
High: 87°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Cloudy and warm. Showers possible late, after 3am.
Low: 74°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Scattered showers, especially in the morning. Heat continues to back off.
High: 88°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

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