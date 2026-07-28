KSHB 41 Weather | Rain knocks down Tuesday temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of heavy rain Tuesday morning

Rain chances peak Thursday-Friday

Much cooler the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Rain likely in the morning, with periods of heavy downpours. Showers could linger into the afternoon. Not as hot.

High: 87°

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Cloudy and warm. Showers possible late, after 3am.

Low: 74°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Scattered showers, especially in the morning. Heat continues to back off.

High: 88°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

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