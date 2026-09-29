KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves in Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain moves in Tuesday afternoon-evening

Periods of rain through Thursday

Cool fall weather into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Clouds increase. Showers possible in the afternoon, mainly after 5pm.

High: 82°

Wind: SSE 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Tuesday night: Showers and storms possible. A breezy south wind.

Low: 68°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Showers possible. Not a washout. Most rain will likely remain north of the KC Metro.

High: 81°

Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

