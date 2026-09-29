KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves in Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain moves in Tuesday afternoon-evening
- Periods of rain through Thursday
- Cool fall weather into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Clouds increase. Showers possible in the afternoon, mainly after 5pm.
High: 82°
Wind: SSE 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
Tuesday night: Showers and storms possible. A breezy south wind.
Low: 68°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Showers possible. Not a washout. Most rain will likely remain north of the KC Metro.
High: 81°
Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
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