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KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves in Tuesday afternoon

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain moves in Tuesday afternoon-evening
  • Periods of rain through Thursday
  • Cool fall weather into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Clouds increase. Showers possible in the afternoon, mainly after 5pm.
High: 82°
Wind: SSE 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Tuesday night: Showers and storms possible. A breezy south wind.
Low: 68°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Showers possible. Not a washout. Most rain will likely remain north of the KC Metro.
High: 81°
Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

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