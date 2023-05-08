KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves out, sunshine builds in

WEATHER HEADLINES



Drier today with more sunshine, staying warm but not as humid

Rain and storm chances increase again Wednesday - Saturday

Drier stretch of weather starts this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing sunshine and staying warm. Not as hot or humid as the weekend!

High: 84°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant.

Low: 60°

Wind: NE to SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A blend of sun & clouds, staying mostly dry and comfortable temperatures.

High: 82°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms possible, especially in the morning.

Low: 62° High: 80°

Wind: SE 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

