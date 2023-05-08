Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves out, sunshine builds in

Daytime highs are a bit cooler in the 70, 80s this week
and last updated 2023-05-08 06:09:34-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Drier today with more sunshine, staying warm but not as humid
  • Rain and storm chances increase again Wednesday - Saturday
  • Drier stretch of weather starts this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing sunshine and staying warm. Not as hot or humid as the weekend!
High: 84°
Wind: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant.
Low: 60°

Wind: NE to SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A blend of sun & clouds, staying mostly dry and comfortable temperatures.
High: 82°
Wind: E 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms possible, especially in the morning.
Low: 62° High: 80°

Wind: SE 15-25 mph

