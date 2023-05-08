KSHB 41 Weather | Rain moves out, sunshine builds in

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Drier today with more sunshine, staying warm but not as humid
- Rain and storm chances increase again Wednesday - Saturday
- Drier stretch of weather starts this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Increasing sunshine and staying warm. Not as hot or humid as the weekend!
High: 84°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant.
Low: 60°
Wind: NE to SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: A blend of sun & clouds, staying mostly dry and comfortable temperatures.
High: 82°
Wind: E 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms possible, especially in the morning.
Low: 62° High: 80°
Wind: SE 15-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.