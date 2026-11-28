KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
—
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mild and cloudy Saturday
- Rain likely Saturday night-Sunday
- Gradual warming through the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Dry in the morning with isolated light showers in the afternoon. Rain becoming likely by nighttime.
High: 53°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Showers likely.
Low: 38°
Wind: SE to N 10-20 G35 mph
Sunday: Slight chance of some rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with late-day sun. A brisk wind.
High: 42°
Wind: NW 10-25 G35 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar