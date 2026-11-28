KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Mild and cloudy Saturday

Rain likely Saturday night-Sunday

Gradual warming through the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Dry in the morning with isolated light showers in the afternoon. Rain becoming likely by nighttime.

High: 53°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Showers likely.

Low: 38°

Wind: SE to N 10-20 G35 mph

Sunday: Slight chance of some rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with late-day sun. A brisk wind.

High: 42°

Wind: NW 10-25 G35 mph

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