Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Rain pushes out Saturday afternoon

More storms possible Sunday afternoon
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A good chance of rain and a few T-Storms Saturday morning & early afternoon
  • Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, possibly strong to severe
  • Great June weather early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, possibly lasting into the early afternoon.
High: 75º
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with areas of patchy fog east of KC.
Low: 62º
Wind: Light and variable

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could have strong wind and hail.
High: 79º
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.