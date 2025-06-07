KSHB 41 Weather | Rain pushes out Saturday afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



A good chance of rain and a few T-Storms Saturday morning & early afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, possibly strong to severe

Great June weather early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, possibly lasting into the early afternoon.

High: 75º

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with areas of patchy fog east of KC.

Low: 62º

Wind: Light and variable

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could have strong wind and hail.

High: 79º

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

