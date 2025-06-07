KSHB 41 Weather | Rain pushes out Saturday afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A good chance of rain and a few T-Storms Saturday morning & early afternoon
- Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, possibly strong to severe
- Great June weather early next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, possibly lasting into the early afternoon.
High: 75º
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear with areas of patchy fog east of KC.
Low: 62º
Wind: Light and variable
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could have strong wind and hail.
High: 79º
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
