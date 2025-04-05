Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Rain stays south of KC on Saturday

Rain moves through areas south of I-70 before lunchtime before ending later in the afternoon. Areas north of the metro stay dry and could see a few peeks of sunshine.
Watch the latest forecast any time.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain stays south of I-70 on Saturday
  • Wind gusts up to 30 mph across the area this afternoon
  • Light rain with snowflakes possible early Sunday
  • Overnight lows near freezing through Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Light rain is possible around lunchtime for areas south of the KC Metro. Peeks of sunshine break out by the afternoon in the metro and areas north.
High: 49°
Wind: N 15-25, Gusts 30-35 mph

Tonight: Passing clouds move through the region, with lows falling near to below freezing. Don't forget to protect any cold-sensitive outdoor plants.
Low: 32°

Wind: N 15-25 mph

Sunday: Light rain with snowflakes mixed in early morning possible. Better chances will be south of KC. Partly cloudy skies rest of the day.
High: 52° Low: 34°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

