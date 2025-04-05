KSHB 41 Weather | Rain stays south of KC on Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain stays south of I-70 on Saturday

Wind gusts up to 30 mph across the area this afternoon

Light rain with snowflakes possible early Sunday

Overnight lows near freezing through Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Light rain is possible around lunchtime for areas south of the KC Metro. Peeks of sunshine break out by the afternoon in the metro and areas north.

High: 49°

Wind: N 15-25, Gusts 30-35 mph

Tonight: Passing clouds move through the region, with lows falling near to below freezing. Don't forget to protect any cold-sensitive outdoor plants.

Low: 32°

Wind: N 15-25 mph

Sunday: Light rain with snowflakes mixed in early morning possible. Better chances will be south of KC. Partly cloudy skies rest of the day.

High: 52° Low: 34°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

