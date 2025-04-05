KSHB 41 Weather | Rain stays south of KC on Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain stays south of I-70 on Saturday
- Wind gusts up to 30 mph across the area this afternoon
- Light rain with snowflakes possible early Sunday
- Overnight lows near freezing through Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Light rain is possible around lunchtime for areas south of the KC Metro. Peeks of sunshine break out by the afternoon in the metro and areas north.
High: 49°
Wind: N 15-25, Gusts 30-35 mph
Tonight: Passing clouds move through the region, with lows falling near to below freezing. Don't forget to protect any cold-sensitive outdoor plants.
Low: 32°
Wind: N 15-25 mph
Sunday: Light rain with snowflakes mixed in early morning possible. Better chances will be south of KC. Partly cloudy skies rest of the day.
High: 52° Low: 34°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
