KSHB 41 Weather | Rain & storms arrive late this morning while temperatures stay warm

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A slow-moving cold front makes its way through the area today, brings thunderstorms to the region this morning & afternoon
- Staying hot & muggy today, cooling down & feeling much better by Wednesday - Thursday
- The big cool down lasts through the weekend & early next week with highs in the low 80s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms building in from the west this morning. Thunderstorms linger into the afternoon while the temperatures and humidity remain high.
High: 88°
Wind: N-NE 10 mph
Tonight: Any lingering rain and thunderstorms shift south of I-70 overnight. Temperatures cool down a bit in KC as the humidity drops.
Low: 67°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly dry with lingering clouds in the morning. Humidity gradually drops during the afternoon with a gusty wind out of the north.
High: 82°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
