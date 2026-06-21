KSHB 41 Weather | Rain & T-Storms end around noon, new T-Storms possible thus afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain and thunderstorms end around noon with flash flooding the main threat

Other thunderstorms may form on Sunday afternoon mainly south of KC by 50 miles

Mostly dry Monday and Tuesday, then increasing rain and thunderstorm chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms end around noon with flash flooding the main threat. This afternoon new thunderstorms will form, mainly south of KC by as much as 50 miles. Some of these thunderstorms may be severe.

High: 79°

Wind: W to N 10-15 mph

Sunday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, calmer and cooler. A chance of patchy dense fog.

Low: 58°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Monday: Cooler and mostly cloudy. More sun is possible by afternoon.

High: 74°

Wind: NE 10 mph

Tuesday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky.

Low: 59°

High: 79°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

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