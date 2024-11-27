KSHB 41 Weather | Rain this afternoon brings much colder air for Thanksgiving

WEATHER HEADLINES



Getting ready for two more cold fronts in the next 5 days; first comes this evening, the second arrives Saturday

Rain increases late this morning and afternoon from north to south with temperatures in the 40s

Even colder air surges in on Thanksgiving with highs in the 30s & lows in the 20s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain looking more likely between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.. Rainfall totals of less than .25" possible. Northern Missouri may not see much rain.

High: 43°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Gradual clearing with some chilly temperatures to start Thanksgiving morning. Bundle up for any turkey trots!

Low: 24°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Thanksgiving: Slight chance to see a few morning slick spots if temperatures drop enough. Mostly sunny and cold through the day. Temperatures drop to around 30° between 5-8 p.m for the Plaza Lighting. Wind chill values will be in the low 20s.

High: 37°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and continued cold. It will be the coldest game of the year so far at Arrowhead for the 2 p.m. kickoff!

Low: 20° High: 35°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

