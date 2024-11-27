KSHB 41 Weather | Rain this afternoon brings much colder air for Thanksgiving

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Getting ready for two more cold fronts in the next 5 days; first comes this evening, the second arrives Saturday
- Rain increases late this morning and afternoon from north to south with temperatures in the 40s
- Even colder air surges in on Thanksgiving with highs in the 30s & lows in the 20s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain looking more likely between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.. Rainfall totals of less than .25" possible. Northern Missouri may not see much rain.
High: 43°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Gradual clearing with some chilly temperatures to start Thanksgiving morning. Bundle up for any turkey trots!
Low: 24°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Thanksgiving: Slight chance to see a few morning slick spots if temperatures drop enough. Mostly sunny and cold through the day. Temperatures drop to around 30° between 5-8 p.m for the Plaza Lighting. Wind chill values will be in the low 20s.
High: 37°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and continued cold. It will be the coldest game of the year so far at Arrowhead for the 2 p.m. kickoff!
Low: 20° High: 35°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
