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KSHB 41 Weather | Rain, Thunderstorms end this afternoon, Extreme Heat Watch this weekend

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Friday Morning Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Widespread rain, thunderstorms end this afternoon
  • A few showers and thunderstorms may linger this evening and overnight
  • Extreme Heat Watch this weekend as heat indices will be around 110°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Widespread rain and thunderstorms will end 2-4 PM. Then, we may see a few showers and thunderstorms into the evening.
High: 76°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Friday night: A few showers and thunderstorms with some fog possible
Low: 71°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Extreme Heat Watch. Much hotter with plenty of humidity. Mostly sunny.
High: 91°(Heat Index 105°-110°)
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Extreme Heat Watch. Very hot and humid under a mostly sunny sky.
Low: 75°
High: 94° (Heat Index 105°-110°)
Wind: S 10-25 mph

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