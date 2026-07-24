KSHB 41 Weather | Rain, Thunderstorms end this afternoon, Extreme Heat Watch this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Widespread rain, thunderstorms end this afternoon

A few showers and thunderstorms may linger this evening and overnight

Extreme Heat Watch this weekend as heat indices will be around 110°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Widespread rain and thunderstorms will end 2-4 PM. Then, we may see a few showers and thunderstorms into the evening.

High: 76°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Friday night: A few showers and thunderstorms with some fog possible

Low: 71°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Extreme Heat Watch. Much hotter with plenty of humidity. Mostly sunny.

High: 91°(Heat Index 105°-110°)

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Extreme Heat Watch. Very hot and humid under a mostly sunny sky.

Low: 75°

High: 94° (Heat Index 105°-110°)

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

