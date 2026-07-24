KSHB 41 Weather | Rain, Thunderstorms end this afternoon, Extreme Heat Watch this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Widespread rain, thunderstorms end this afternoon
- A few showers and thunderstorms may linger this evening and overnight
- Extreme Heat Watch this weekend as heat indices will be around 110°
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Widespread rain and thunderstorms will end 2-4 PM. Then, we may see a few showers and thunderstorms into the evening.
High: 76°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Friday night: A few showers and thunderstorms with some fog possible
Low: 71°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Extreme Heat Watch. Much hotter with plenty of humidity. Mostly sunny.
High: 91°(Heat Index 105°-110°)
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Extreme Heat Watch. Very hot and humid under a mostly sunny sky.
Low: 75°
High: 94° (Heat Index 105°-110°)
Wind: S 10-25 mph
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