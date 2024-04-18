KSHB 41 Weather | Rain & thunderstorms increase during the morning commute

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Strong to severe thunderstorms linger nearby for the morning commute, weakening though the mid-afternoon
- Rain tapers off by 2-4pm as cooler temperatures take over the region
- Staying chilly & below average through the weekend
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Thursday: Rain and thunderstorms will move out by early to mid-afternoon. The rest of the day is chilly and windy.
High: 56°, 60s south of I-70
Wind: N-NE 15-25 G35 mph
Tonight: Clearing skies and chilly. The wind dies down as well.
Low: 41°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible, most stay dry. The chilly air lingers.
High: 58°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.