KSHB 41 Weather | Rain & thunderstorms increase during the morning commute

WEATHER HEADLINES



Strong to severe thunderstorms linger nearby for the morning commute, weakening though the mid-afternoon

Rain tapers off by 2-4pm as cooler temperatures take over the region

Staying chilly & below average through the weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Thursday: Rain and thunderstorms will move out by early to mid-afternoon. The rest of the day is chilly and windy.

High: 56°, 60s south of I-70

Wind: N-NE 15-25 G35 mph

Tonight: Clearing skies and chilly. The wind dies down as well.

Low: 41°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible, most stay dry. The chilly air lingers.

High: 58°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

