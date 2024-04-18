Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Rain & thunderstorms increase during the morning commute

Scattered rain & thunderstorms linger into the mid-afternoon
and last updated 2024-04-18 06:37:45-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Strong to severe thunderstorms linger nearby for the morning commute, weakening though the mid-afternoon
  • Rain tapers off by 2-4pm as cooler temperatures take over the region
  • Staying chilly & below average through the weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Thursday: Rain and thunderstorms will move out by early to mid-afternoon. The rest of the day is chilly and windy.
High: 56°, 60s south of I-70
Wind: N-NE 15-25 G35 mph

Tonight: Clearing skies and chilly. The wind dies down as well.
Low: 41°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible, most stay dry. The chilly air lingers.
High: 58°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

