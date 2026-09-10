KSHB 41 Weather | Rain wraps up Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- A soggy start to Thursday
- Much cooler
- Weekend storms
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Morning rain. Then drying out during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and much cooler.
High: 81°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. A cool night.
Low: 65°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some morning patchy fog. Then ample sunshine.
High: 85°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
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