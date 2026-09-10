KSHB 41 Weather | Rain wraps up Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



A soggy start to Thursday

Much cooler

Weekend storms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Morning rain. Then drying out during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and much cooler.

High: 81°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. A cool night.

Low: 65°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Some morning patchy fog. Then ample sunshine.

High: 85°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

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