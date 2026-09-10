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KSHB 41 Weather | Rain wraps up Thursday morning

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Wednesday night forecast
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A soggy start to Thursday
  • Much cooler
  • Weekend storms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Morning rain. Then drying out during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and much cooler.
High: 81°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. A cool night.
Low: 65°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Some morning patchy fog. Then ample sunshine.
High: 85°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

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