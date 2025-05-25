KSHB 41 Weather | Rainy start to Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Several periods of rain and thunderstorms to end Memorial Day weekend, low severe threat
- There is a chance to see drier weather for a few hours Sunday afternoon
- Rain chances linger through Thursday, then much nice weather
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms, breezy. Some dry time possible during the afternoon and evening
High: 64º
Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Isolated showers possible but mainly dry and cloudy.
Low: 55º
Wind: E 10-15 mph
Memorial Day: Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms & cool.
Low: 55° High: 60º
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mainly morning rain.
Low: 54° High: 63º
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
