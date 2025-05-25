KSHB 41 Weather | Rainy start to Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Several periods of rain and thunderstorms to end Memorial Day weekend, low severe threat

There is a chance to see drier weather for a few hours Sunday afternoon

Rain chances linger through Thursday, then much nice weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms, breezy. Some dry time possible during the afternoon and evening

High: 64º

Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Isolated showers possible but mainly dry and cloudy.

Low: 55º

Wind: E 10-15 mph

Memorial Day: Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms & cool.

Low: 55° High: 60º

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mainly morning rain.

Low: 54° High: 63º

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

