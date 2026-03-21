KSHB 41 Weather | Record heat likely today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Record high temperature likely today
- A strong cold front will provide some relief on Sunday
- Up and down temperatures next week with little to no rain
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and even hotter. New records expected.
High: 92° (record: 91° in 1907)
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear, mild and breezy.
Low: 61°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warming up during the morning. Then, a strong cold front arrives by noon. It will become mostly cloudy and windy.
7 AM: 61°
Noon: 71°
5 PM: 64
Wind: SW 5-15 mph to N 15-30 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar