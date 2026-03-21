KSHB 41 Weather | Record heat likely today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Record high temperature likely today

A strong cold front will provide some relief on Sunday

Up and down temperatures next week with little to no rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny and even hotter. New records expected.

High: 92° (record: 91° in 1907)

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear, mild and breezy.

Low: 61°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warming up during the morning. Then, a strong cold front arrives by noon. It will become mostly cloudy and windy.

7 AM: 61°

Noon: 71°

5 PM: 64

Wind: SW 5-15 mph to N 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

