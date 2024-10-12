KSHB 41 Weather | Record hot temperatures possible today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Chance for a record high Saturday ahead of a strong but dry Sunday cold front

First frost possible early next week

Pattern change possible around October 19-21 could bring rain chances back

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: The warmest day of the weekend with increased humidity, but not muggy.

High: 90° (Record: 91°, 1899)

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear and cooler.

Low: 55°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler.

High: 72°

Wind: N 10-25 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny skies and unseasonably cool, finally.

Low: 39° High: 63°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

