KSHB 41 Weather | Record hot temperatures possible today

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chance for a record high Saturday ahead of a strong but dry Sunday cold front
  • First frost possible early next week
  • Pattern change possible around October 19-21 could bring rain chances back

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: The warmest day of the weekend with increased humidity, but not muggy.
High: 90° (Record: 91°, 1899)
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear and cooler.
Low: 55°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler.
High: 72°
Wind: N 10-25 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny skies and unseasonably cool, finally.
Low: 39° High: 63°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

