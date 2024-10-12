KSHB 41 Weather | Record hot temperatures possible today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Chance for a record high Saturday ahead of a strong but dry Sunday cold front
- First frost possible early next week
- Pattern change possible around October 19-21 could bring rain chances back
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: The warmest day of the weekend with increased humidity, but not muggy.
High: 90° (Record: 91°, 1899)
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly clear and cooler.
Low: 55°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler.
High: 72°
Wind: N 10-25 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny skies and unseasonably cool, finally.
Low: 39° High: 63°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
