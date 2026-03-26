KSHB 41 Weather | Record warmth likely ahead of a strong cold front

WEATHER HEADLINES



Record warmth likely Thursday

Showers and storms late Thursday evening and night

Much cooler Friday and Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Hot with just some afternoon passing clouds. Warm winds followed by shower and storm chances after 7pm. Some could have strong wind and hail, low severe risk.

High: 92° (Record: 85° in 1991)

Wind: SW 15-25 gusting to 35 mph

Thursday night: Showers and storms possible. Some storms could be strong. Windy with falling temperatures.

Low: 42°

Wind: SW to NE gusting up to 40 mph

Friday: Some lingering morning showers. A gradually clearing sky by the afternoon. Much cooler.

Low: 42°

High: 56°

Wind: N 15-25 mph

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