KSHB 41 Weather | Record warmth likely ahead of a strong cold front

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Record warmth likely Thursday
- Showers and storms late Thursday evening and night
- Much cooler Friday and Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Hot with just some afternoon passing clouds. Warm winds followed by shower and storm chances after 7pm. Some could have strong wind and hail, low severe risk.
High: 92° (Record: 85° in 1991)
Wind: SW 15-25 gusting to 35 mph
Thursday night: Showers and storms possible. Some storms could be strong. Windy with falling temperatures.
Low: 42°
Wind: SW to NE gusting up to 40 mph
Friday: Some lingering morning showers. A gradually clearing sky by the afternoon. Much cooler.
Low: 42°
High: 56°
Wind: N 15-25 mph
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