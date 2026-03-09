KSHB 41 Weather | Record warmth Monday, then stormy Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny with record warmth Monday

Severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening

Much colder Wednesday, then temperatures rebound

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer with record high temperatures possible.

High: 78° (Record 77° in 2021)

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and mild.

Low: 56°

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A chance of thunderstorms, mainly during the late afternoon, evening and night. Severe storms and flash flooding are possible.

Low: 56°

High: 77°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

