KSHB 41 Weather | Record warmth Monday, then stormy Tuesday

KSHB41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny with record warmth Monday
  • Severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening
  • Much colder Wednesday, then temperatures rebound

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer with record high temperatures possible.
High: 78° (Record 77° in 2021)
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 56°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A chance of thunderstorms, mainly during the late afternoon, evening and night. Severe storms and flash flooding are possible.
Low: 56°
High: 77°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

