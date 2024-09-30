KSHB 41 Weather | Refreshing mornings and warm afternoons expected all week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Abundant sunshine continues through most of this week
- A dry cold front arrives tonight and knocks down highs to near 70° & to the 40s Wednesday morning
- Back to warm and dry for the end of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm again.
High: 84°
Wind: Calm to S-SW 5 mph
Tonight: Staying clear while a cold front blasts through overnight. The breezes pick up.
Low: 56°
Wind: Picking up to N 10-25 mph
Tuesday: A band of cloud cover possible in the afternoon, otherwise, staying mostly sunny and really pleasant with highs below average.
High: 70°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Wednesday: After a very cool morning, temperatures rebound quickly and warm up fast for the afternoon.
Low: 46° High: 79°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.