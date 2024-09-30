KSHB 41 Weather | Refreshing mornings and warm afternoons expected all week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Abundant sunshine continues through most of this week

A dry cold front arrives tonight and knocks down highs to near 70° & to the 40s Wednesday morning

Back to warm and dry for the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm again.

High: 84°

Wind: Calm to S-SW 5 mph

Tonight: Staying clear while a cold front blasts through overnight. The breezes pick up.

Low: 56°

Wind: Picking up to N 10-25 mph

Tuesday: A band of cloud cover possible in the afternoon, otherwise, staying mostly sunny and really pleasant with highs below average.

High: 70°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Wednesday: After a very cool morning, temperatures rebound quickly and warm up fast for the afternoon.

Low: 46° High: 79°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

