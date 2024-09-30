Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Refreshing mornings and warm afternoons expected all week

Temperatures drop below average, although briefly, Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Abundant sunshine continues through most of this week
  • A dry cold front arrives tonight and knocks down highs to near 70° & to the 40s Wednesday morning
  • Back to warm and dry for the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm again.
High: 84°
Wind: Calm to S-SW 5 mph

Tonight: Staying clear while a cold front blasts through overnight. The breezes pick up.
Low: 56°

Wind: Picking up to N 10-25 mph

Tuesday: A band of cloud cover possible in the afternoon, otherwise, staying mostly sunny and really pleasant with highs below average.
High: 70°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

Wednesday: After a very cool morning, temperatures rebound quickly and warm up fast for the afternoon.
Low: 46° High: 79°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.