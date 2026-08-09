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KSHB 41 Weather | Early storms possible Monday, intense heat over the next few days

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings in effect through midweek
  • A heat index over 100° is expected from Sunday through Wednesday
  • Showers and thunderstorms may become more common by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday night: Warm and muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly after midnight.
Low: 77°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Monday: A few morning showers and thunderstorms are possible then partly cloudy, hot and humid.
High: 94° (Heat Index: 105°-110°)
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid.
Low: 77°
High: 96° (Heat Index: 105°-110°)
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

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