KSHB 41 Weather | Early storms possible Monday, intense heat over the next few days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings in effect through midweek

A heat index over 100° is expected from Sunday through Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms may become more common by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday night: Warm and muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly after midnight.

Low: 77°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Monday: A few morning showers and thunderstorms are possible then partly cloudy, hot and humid.

High: 94° (Heat Index: 105°-110°)

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid.

Low: 77°

High: 96° (Heat Index: 105°-110°)

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

