KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers possible overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The weekend looks pretty good
- Scattered showers and storms move through overnight
- Watching Monday night for a severe weather threat across the region
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m.
High: 62º
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms move across eastern Kansas and western Missouri overnight.
Low: 55º
Wind: E 10-15 mph
Sunday: A few showers and storms linger during the morning hours. Most locations should be dry by the afternoon.
High: 72º
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Severe storms possible later in the day.
Low: 67º High: 82º
Wind: S 15-25 mph
