KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers possible overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES



The weekend looks pretty good

Scattered showers and storms move through overnight

Watching Monday night for a severe weather threat across the region

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m.

High: 62º

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms move across eastern Kansas and western Missouri overnight.

Low: 55º

Wind: E 10-15 mph

Sunday: A few showers and storms linger during the morning hours. Most locations should be dry by the afternoon.

High: 72º

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Severe storms possible later in the day.

Low: 67º High: 82º

Wind: S 15-25 mph

