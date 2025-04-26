Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers possible overnight

Daytime Saturday is mostly dry before rain chances increase overnight.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The weekend looks pretty good
  • Scattered showers and storms move through overnight
  • Watching Monday night for a severe weather threat across the region

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m.
High: 62º
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms move across eastern Kansas and western Missouri overnight.
Low: 55º
Wind: E 10-15 mph

Sunday: A few showers and storms linger during the morning hours. Most locations should be dry by the afternoon.
High: 72º
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Severe storms possible later in the day.
Low: 67º High: 82º

Wind: S 15-25 mph

