KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers, thunderstorms mostly south of I-70 until early afternoon

KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers & thunderstorms, mostly south of I-70 into early afternoon
  • Highs in the 50s north to 70s south today
  • Strong cold front tonight
  • A wintry mix begins around noon Sunday & ends around midnight Sunday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms until 1-2 PM, mostly south of I-70.
High: 66°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 to N 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Much colder air moves in under a partly cloudy sky.
Low: 28°
Wind: NE 15-25 mph

Sunday: A wintry mix begins around noon and ends around midnight. There is a better chance of snow across northern Missouri and mostly rain south of KC. The precipitation may begin as rain in most locations.
High: 37°
Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Sunday Night: Wintry mix ends around midnight. Slick spots are possible, especially elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses and decks.
Low: 30°
Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

