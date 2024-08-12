Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers & thunderstorms possible through late morning

Thunderstorms taper off by lunch with another round coming Tuesday morning
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Unseasonably cool through Tuesday
  • Thunderstorms end late this morning with another round returning Tuesday morning
  • The heat and humidity build Wednesday with some stronger storms possible late in the day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Rain and storms taper off through the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures stay unseasonably cool.
High: 80°
Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds while staying mostly dry overnight.
Low: 65°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Another round of morning showers and storms are possible, lasting into the afternoon. Grab the rain coat & umbrella if heading back to school!
High: 76°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.