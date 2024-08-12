KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers & thunderstorms possible through late morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Unseasonably cool through Tuesday
- Thunderstorms end late this morning with another round returning Tuesday morning
- The heat and humidity build Wednesday with some stronger storms possible late in the day
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Rain and storms taper off through the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures stay unseasonably cool.
High: 80°
Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds while staying mostly dry overnight.
Low: 65°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Another round of morning showers and storms are possible, lasting into the afternoon. Grab the rain coat & umbrella if heading back to school!
High: 76°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
