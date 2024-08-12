KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers & thunderstorms possible through late morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Unseasonably cool through Tuesday

Thunderstorms end late this morning with another round returning Tuesday morning

The heat and humidity build Wednesday with some stronger storms possible late in the day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Rain and storms taper off through the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures stay unseasonably cool.

High: 80°

Wind: S to NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds while staying mostly dry overnight.

Low: 65°

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Another round of morning showers and storms are possible, lasting into the afternoon. Grab the rain coat & umbrella if heading back to school!

High: 76°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

