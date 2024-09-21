KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers & thunderstorms today, mainly this morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers & T-Storms today, mostly this morning, then warm & humid

Several rounds of beneficial widespread rain & T-Storms tonight & Sunday

A strong cold front arrives Sunday just in time for Fall that begins at 7:43 AM

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers & T-storms this morning. Partly to mostly cloudy, very warm & humid this afternoon with a few showers & T-Storms possible.

High: 87°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Saturday Night: Widespread rain & T-Storms increase, especially after 10 p.m. Very heavy downpours will occur at times.

Low: 62°

Wind: Variable 5-15 mph & gusty in T-Storms

Sunday: Periods of rain & T-Storms, very heavy at times. The rain & T-Storms will decrease during the afternoon. Total rainfall: 1"-2" with some locations seeing 2"-4". A strong cold front moves through during the morning just in time for Fall that begins at 7:43 AM

High: 65°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

