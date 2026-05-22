KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered storms into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of showers and storms Friday-Saturday

Weekend warming trend

Sunny and much warmer Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. No severe weather expected.

High: 69°

Wind: ESE 10-15 mph

Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy and cool.

Low: 56°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms possible during the morning and afternoon. No severe weather expected.

High: 75°

Wind: NNW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

