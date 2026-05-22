KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered storms into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of showers and storms Friday-Saturday
- Weekend warming trend
- Sunny and much warmer Memorial Day
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. No severe weather expected.
High: 69°
Wind: ESE 10-15 mph
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy and cool.
Low: 56°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Scattered showers and storms possible during the morning and afternoon. No severe weather expected.
High: 75°
Wind: NNW 5-15 mph
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