Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered storms into the weekend

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Thursday night update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of showers and storms Friday-Saturday
  • Weekend warming trend
  • Sunny and much warmer Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. No severe weather expected.
High: 69°
Wind: ESE 10-15 mph

Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy and cool.
Low: 56°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms possible during the morning and afternoon. No severe weather expected.
High: 75°
Wind: NNW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo