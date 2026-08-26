KSHB 41 Weather | Seasonably hot and humid Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Some Wednesday morning fog
- Seasonably hot and humid
- Quiet weather the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Seasonably hot and humid.
High: 87°
Wind: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and calm.
Low: 64°
Wind: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Ample sunshine. Feeling like August.
High: 85°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
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