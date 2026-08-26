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KSHB 41 Weather | Seasonably hot and humid Wednesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Some Wednesday morning fog
  • Seasonably hot and humid
  • Quiet weather the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Seasonably hot and humid.
High: 87°
Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and calm.
Low: 64°
Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Ample sunshine. Feeling like August.
High: 85°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

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