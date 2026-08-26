KSHB 41 Weather | Seasonably hot and humid Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Some Wednesday morning fog

Seasonably hot and humid

Quiet weather the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Seasonably hot and humid.

High: 87°

Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and calm.

Low: 64°

Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Ample sunshine. Feeling like August.

High: 85°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

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