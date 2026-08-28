KSHB 41 Weather | Seasonal warmth before heating up this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Seasonal warmth Friday

Much hotter and more humid this weekend

Minimal rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Abundant sunshine. Then clouds increase late in the day.

High: 87°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. A cool, calm night.

Low: 70°

Wind: ESE 5 mph

Saturday: Morning sprinkles or a light shower can't be ruled out. Then a clearing afternoon sky. More humid and breezy.

High: 90°

Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

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