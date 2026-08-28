KSHB 41 Weather | Seasonal warmth before heating up this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
—
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Seasonal warmth Friday
- Much hotter and more humid this weekend
- Minimal rain chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Abundant sunshine. Then clouds increase late in the day.
High: 87°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. A cool, calm night.
Low: 70°
Wind: ESE 5 mph
Saturday: Morning sprinkles or a light shower can't be ruled out. Then a clearing afternoon sky. More humid and breezy.
High: 90°
Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar