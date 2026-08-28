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KSHB 41 Weather | Seasonal warmth before heating up this weekend

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
Thursday night forecast
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Seasonal warmth Friday
  • Much hotter and more humid this weekend
  • Minimal rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Abundant sunshine. Then clouds increase late in the day.
High: 87°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. A cool, calm night.
Low: 70°
Wind: ESE 5 mph

Saturday: Morning sprinkles or a light shower can't be ruled out. Then a clearing afternoon sky. More humid and breezy.
High: 90°
Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

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