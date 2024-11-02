KSHB 41 Weather | Several Periods of Rain & Thunderstorms this Weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms this weekend with little to no severe threat

The rain and thunderstorms, some may be severe, exit Monday, most likely just in time for kickoff of the Chiefs game

Total rainfall today-Monday: 2"-4", some locations may see 4"-7". November average rain: 2.00"

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms beginning later this morning. Very heavy rain at times. The heaviest may stay along and west of I-35.

High: 60°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Very heavy rain at times. Remember to set the clocks back 1 hour and check smoke alarms.

Low: 58°

Wind: SE 15-25 mph

Sunday: Windy and warmer with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Very heavy rain at times.

High: 67°

Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph

Monday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some may be severe, mostly southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri, south of KC. The thunderstorms may affect tailgating at the Chiefs game, but should exit by kickoff. A few showers rain showers are possible during the game with temperatures around 60°.

Low: 60° High: 67°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

