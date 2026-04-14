KSHB 41 Weather | Several rounds of storms this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm, windy, and humid Tuesday. Afternoon and evening storms
- Severe storms possible again Wednesday afternoon
- Watching Friday afternoon for severe weather setup
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Warm, windy, and humid. Showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn severe.
High: 85°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 gusting to 40 mph
Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Some could turn severe early in the night.
Low: 65°
Wind: SSW 15-25 gusting to 35 mph
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms possible again in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn severe.
Low: 65°
High: 79°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 gusting to 40 mph
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