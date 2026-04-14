KSHB 41 Weather | Several rounds of storms this week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm, windy, and humid Tuesday. Afternoon and evening storms

Severe storms possible again Wednesday afternoon

Watching Friday afternoon for severe weather setup

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Warm, windy, and humid. Showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn severe.

High: 85°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 gusting to 40 mph

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Some could turn severe early in the night.

Low: 65°

Wind: SSW 15-25 gusting to 35 mph

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms possible again in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn severe.

Low: 65°

High: 79°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 gusting to 40 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

