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KSHB 41 Weather | Several rounds of storms this week

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KSHB 41 Monday night forecast
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm, windy, and humid Tuesday. Afternoon and evening storms
  • Severe storms possible again Wednesday afternoon
  • Watching Friday afternoon for severe weather setup

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Warm, windy, and humid. Showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn severe.
High: 85°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 gusting to 40 mph

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Some could turn severe early in the night.
Low: 65°
Wind: SSW 15-25 gusting to 35 mph

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms possible again in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn severe.
Low: 65°
High: 79°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 gusting to 40 mph

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