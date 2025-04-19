Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Severe storms possible Sunday

Saturday is mostly dry in the metro, while Sunday is looking wet for all.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain stays mainly south of KC for Saturday afternoon
  • A stormy Easter Sunday is in the forecast
  • Severe weather is possible for some of Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Cloudy & cool with periods of showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly south of KC.
High: 58º
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Tonight:  Rain moves into western Missouri and eastern Kansas overnight.
Low: 48°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Easter Sunday: Windy with periods of rain and thunderstorms likely. There is a few hour window of severe weather to watch closely. It would most likely occur during the afternoon.
High: 59º
Wind: East shifting to the south, then back to the northwest at 15-25 mph.

Monday: Drying out with mostly sunny skies
Low: 43° High: 70º

Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.