KSHB 41 Weather | Severe storms possible Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain stays mainly south of KC for Saturday afternoon
- A stormy Easter Sunday is in the forecast
- Severe weather is possible for some of Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Cloudy & cool with periods of showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly south of KC.
High: 58º
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Rain moves into western Missouri and eastern Kansas overnight.
Low: 48°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Easter Sunday: Windy with periods of rain and thunderstorms likely. There is a few hour window of severe weather to watch closely. It would most likely occur during the afternoon.
High: 59º
Wind: East shifting to the south, then back to the northwest at 15-25 mph.
Monday: Drying out with mostly sunny skies
Low: 43° High: 70º
Wind: W 10-15 mph.
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.