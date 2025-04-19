KSHB 41 Weather | Severe storms possible Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain stays mainly south of KC for Saturday afternoon

A stormy Easter Sunday is in the forecast

Severe weather is possible for some of Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Cloudy & cool with periods of showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly south of KC.

High: 58º

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Rain moves into western Missouri and eastern Kansas overnight.

Low: 48°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Easter Sunday: Windy with periods of rain and thunderstorms likely. There is a few hour window of severe weather to watch closely. It would most likely occur during the afternoon.

High: 59º

Wind: East shifting to the south, then back to the northwest at 15-25 mph.

Monday: Drying out with mostly sunny skies

Low: 43° High: 70º

Wind: W 10-15 mph.

