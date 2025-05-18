KSHB 41 Weather | Severe storms possible Sunday, Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon, mainly south of I-70
- Periods of thunderstorms are likely Sunday evening through Monday night
- The best timing to see severe weather is Sunday evening/night, Monday afternoon/night
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day.
Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph
High: 79º
Tonight: A good chance of thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Some thunderstorms may be severe with hail/strong winds the main threats.
Wind: Gusty in t-storms
Low: 63º
Monday: Periods of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and night, with severe weather possible.
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
High: 81º
Tuesday: Early morning showers and thunderstorms are possible. Then, partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler.
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
Low: 56º High: 68º
