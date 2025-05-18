Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Severe storms possible Sunday, Monday

Storms move in from the west Sunday evening
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon, mainly south of I-70
  • Periods of thunderstorms are likely Sunday evening through Monday night
  • The best timing to see severe weather is Sunday evening/night, Monday afternoon/night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day.
Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph
High: 79º

Tonight: A good chance of thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Some thunderstorms may be severe with hail/strong winds the main threats.
Wind: Gusty in t-storms
Low: 63º

Monday: Periods of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and night, with severe weather possible.
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
High: 81º

Tuesday: Early morning showers and thunderstorms are possible. Then, partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler.
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
Low: 56º High: 68º

