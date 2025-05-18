KSHB 41 Weather | Severe storms possible Sunday, Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon, mainly south of I-70

Periods of thunderstorms are likely Sunday evening through Monday night

The best timing to see severe weather is Sunday evening/night, Monday afternoon/night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day.

Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph

High: 79º

Tonight: A good chance of thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Some thunderstorms may be severe with hail/strong winds the main threats.

Wind: Gusty in t-storms

Low: 63º

Monday: Periods of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and night, with severe weather possible.

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

High: 81º

Tuesday: Early morning showers and thunderstorms are possible. Then, partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

Low: 56º High: 68º

