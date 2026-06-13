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KSHB 41 Weather | Severe Weather and Flash Flooding likely later today and tonight

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning thunderstorms, not severe, mostly southeast of KC, then warm, very humid
  • Good chance of thunderstorms from around 5 PM to 1 AM northwest to southeast across the area
  • Flash flooding, damaging wind, hail and possibly a tornado are possible
  • Much nicer Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Morning thunderstorms then partly cloudy, warm and very humid
High: 85°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Thunderstorms will form and increase northwest of KC 4-5 PM. Then, they will head southeast arriving in KC 7-10 PM. They will exit to southern Missouri after midnight. Flash flooding, damaging wind, hail and possibly a tornado are possible.
Low: 58°
Wind: Gust 50-70 mph in some thunderstorms

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid.
High: 75°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

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