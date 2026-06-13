KSHB 41 Weather | Severe Weather and Flash Flooding likely later today and tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning thunderstorms, not severe, mostly southeast of KC, then warm, very humid

Good chance of thunderstorms from around 5 PM to 1 AM northwest to southeast across the area

Flash flooding, damaging wind, hail and possibly a tornado are possible

Much nicer Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Morning thunderstorms then partly cloudy, warm and very humid

High: 85°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Thunderstorms will form and increase northwest of KC 4-5 PM. Then, they will head southeast arriving in KC 7-10 PM. They will exit to southern Missouri after midnight. Flash flooding, damaging wind, hail and possibly a tornado are possible.

Low: 58°

Wind: Gust 50-70 mph in some thunderstorms

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid.

High: 75°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

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