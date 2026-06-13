KSHB 41 Weather | Severe Weather and Flash Flooding likely later today and tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning thunderstorms, not severe, mostly southeast of KC, then warm, very humid
- Good chance of thunderstorms from around 5 PM to 1 AM northwest to southeast across the area
- Flash flooding, damaging wind, hail and possibly a tornado are possible
- Much nicer Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Morning thunderstorms then partly cloudy, warm and very humid
High: 85°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Thunderstorms will form and increase northwest of KC 4-5 PM. Then, they will head southeast arriving in KC 7-10 PM. They will exit to southern Missouri after midnight. Flash flooding, damaging wind, hail and possibly a tornado are possible.
Low: 58°
Wind: Gust 50-70 mph in some thunderstorms
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid.
High: 75°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
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