KSHB 41 Weather | Severe weather possible Sunday evening

Saturday is dry with mostly sunny skies
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A nice Saturday in Kansas City
  • Rain moves in south of I-70 early Sunday morning
  • Severe weather possible both Sunday and Monday evenings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds.
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
High: 78º

Tonight: Rain and a few rumbles of thunder move into areas south of KC around midnight. Other areas stay dry and partly cloudy.
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Low: 56º

Sunday: Storms exit by sunrise before increasing clouds throughout the day. Strong to severe storms are possible after 6 p.m. Sunday.
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
High: 79º

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Severe storms could form during the late afternoon and evening hours.
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Low: 63º High: 81º

