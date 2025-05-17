KSHB 41 Weather | Severe weather possible Sunday evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



A nice Saturday in Kansas City

Rain moves in south of I-70 early Sunday morning

Severe weather possible both Sunday and Monday evenings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds.

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

High: 78º

Tonight: Rain and a few rumbles of thunder move into areas south of KC around midnight. Other areas stay dry and partly cloudy.

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Low: 56º

Sunday: Storms exit by sunrise before increasing clouds throughout the day. Strong to severe storms are possible after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

High: 79º

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Severe storms could form during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Low: 63º High: 81º

