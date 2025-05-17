KSHB 41 Weather | Severe weather possible Sunday evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A nice Saturday in Kansas City
- Rain moves in south of I-70 early Sunday morning
- Severe weather possible both Sunday and Monday evenings
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds.
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
High: 78º
Tonight: Rain and a few rumbles of thunder move into areas south of KC around midnight. Other areas stay dry and partly cloudy.
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Low: 56º
Sunday: Storms exit by sunrise before increasing clouds throughout the day. Strong to severe storms are possible after 6 p.m. Sunday.
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
High: 79º
Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Severe storms could form during the late afternoon and evening hours.
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Low: 63º High: 81º
