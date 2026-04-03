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KSHB 41 Weather | Much quieter tonight and tomorrow

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KSHB 41 Friday night forecast
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms exit to the east tonight
  • Cool tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds
  • Prep for a chilly Easter morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday night: Thunderstorms on their way out. Maybe a couple sprinkles in central Missouri by dawn.
Low: 39°
Wind: NW 15 mph

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy through the day. On the cool side.
High: 55°
Wind: NW 15 mph

Sunday: Starting cold, but ending up with a nice afternoon. Mostly sunny.
Low: 36°
High: 62°
Wind: NW 10 -15 mph

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