KSHB 41 Weather | Much quieter tonight and tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Storms exit to the east tonight
- Cool tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds
- Prep for a chilly Easter morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday night: Thunderstorms on their way out. Maybe a couple sprinkles in central Missouri by dawn.
Low: 39°
Wind: NW 15 mph
Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy through the day. On the cool side.
High: 55°
Wind: NW 15 mph
Sunday: Starting cold, but ending up with a nice afternoon. Mostly sunny.
Low: 36°
High: 62°
Wind: NW 10 -15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar