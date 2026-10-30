KSHB 41 Weather | Showers and storm chances heading into Halloween weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



A chance of showers and storms this afternoon/evening

Light rain possible for trick-or-treating Saturday

Strong storms possible on Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Showers and storms north of KC in the morning. Then, a chance of scattered thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening.

High: 73°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 57°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Light showers possible, with plenty of dry time throughout the day. Keep an umbrella nearby for trick-or-treating!

High: 69°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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