Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

KSHB 41 Weather | Showers and storm chances heading into Halloween weekend

Showers and storm chances heading into Halloween weekend
Posted
and last updated
Add KSHB as a Google Preferred Source

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A chance of showers and storms this afternoon/evening
  • Light rain possible for trick-or-treating Saturday
  • Strong storms possible on Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Showers and storms north of KC in the morning. Then, a chance of scattered thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening.
High: 73°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 57°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Light showers possible, with plenty of dry time throughout the day. Keep an umbrella nearby for trick-or-treating!
High: 69°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo

092126_KSHB_WX_FSC (1).jpg

KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City