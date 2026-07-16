KSHB 41 Weather | Showers and storms return Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Thursday afternoon showers and t-storms
- Isolated showers, storms possible Friday afternoon
- Hottest days Saturday-Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Afternoon scattered showers and t-storms. Still hot and humid.
High: 87°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Showers and storms diminish early. Then a clearing sky.
Low: 73°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Afternoon isolated showers and t-storms possible. Not a washout.
High: 89°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
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