KSHB 41 Weather | Showers and storms return Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Thursday afternoon showers and t-storms

Isolated showers, storms possible Friday afternoon

Hottest days Saturday-Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Afternoon scattered showers and t-storms. Still hot and humid.

High: 87°

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Showers and storms diminish early. Then a clearing sky.

Low: 73°

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Afternoon isolated showers and t-storms possible. Not a washout.

High: 89°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

