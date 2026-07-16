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KSHB 41 Weather | Showers and storms return Thursday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Thursday afternoon showers and t-storms
  • Isolated showers, storms possible Friday afternoon
  • Hottest days Saturday-Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Afternoon scattered showers and t-storms. Still hot and humid.
High: 87°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Showers and storms diminish early. Then a clearing sky.
Low: 73°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Afternoon isolated showers and t-storms possible. Not a washout.
High: 89°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

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