KSHB 41 Weather | Slight rain chance, then sunny and warm Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Breezy and warm Wednesday
- Well above normal temperatures continue
- Unsettled weather into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. An isolated shower possible, mainly north and northeast of the KC Metro.
High: 79°
Wind: S 10-15 G25 mph
Wednesday night: Slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy.
Low: 61°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph
Thursday: Partly sunny. An evening isolated shower possible, mainly north and east of the KC metro.
High: 76°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
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