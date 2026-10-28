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KSHB 41 Weather | Slight rain chance, then sunny and warm Wednesday

KSHB 41 Tuesday night forecast
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Breezy and warm Wednesday
  • Well above normal temperatures continue
  • Unsettled weather into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. An isolated shower possible, mainly north and northeast of the KC Metro.
High: 79°
Wind: S 10-15 G25 mph

Wednesday night: Slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy.
Low: 61°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny. An evening isolated shower possible, mainly north and east of the KC metro.
High: 76°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City