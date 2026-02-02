KSHB 41 Weather | Still sunny tomorrow but cooler

WEATHER HEADLINES



Slightly cooler weather for Saturday

Temperatures surge into the 60s for Sunday and Monday

The second half of next week will be cloudier and may come with a bit of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday night: Mainly clear skies and much lighter winds.

Low: 25°

Wind: NE 5 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cooler than Friday but still warmer than normal for February.

High: 48°

Wind: SE 10 mph

Sunday: Very sunny and quite spring-like.

Low: 36° High: 61°

Wind: NW 10 mph

