Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Still sunny tomorrow but cooler

Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Friday night forecast
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Slightly cooler weather for Saturday
  • Temperatures surge into the 60s for Sunday and Monday
  • The second half of next week will be cloudier and may come with a bit of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday night: Mainly clear skies and much lighter winds.
Low: 25°
Wind: NE 5 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cooler than Friday but still warmer than normal for February.
High: 48°
Wind: SE 10 mph

Sunday: Very sunny and quite spring-like.
Low: 36° High: 61°
Wind: NW 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo