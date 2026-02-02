KSHB 41 Weather | Still sunny tomorrow but cooler

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Slightly cooler weather for Saturday
- Temperatures surge into the 60s for Sunday and Monday
- The second half of next week will be cloudier and may come with a bit of rain
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday night: Mainly clear skies and much lighter winds.
Low: 25°
Wind: NE 5 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cooler than Friday but still warmer than normal for February.
High: 48°
Wind: SE 10 mph
Sunday: Very sunny and quite spring-like.
Low: 36° High: 61°
Wind: NW 10 mph
