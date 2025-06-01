KSHB 41 Weather | Smoky skies expected for Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Very hazy Sunday, possibly some air quality impacts Sunday

Highs in the 80s on Sunday and Monday

Another period of stormy weather begins next Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, very hazy and warm. Unhealthy air possible from wildfire smoke.

High: 85º

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear aside from some lingering wildfire smoke.

Low: 63º

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy with decreasing haze as the smoke moves away.

High: 86º

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Tuesday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some may be severe.

Low: 70º High: 75º

Wind: Gusty in T-Storms

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

