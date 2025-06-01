KSHB 41 Weather | Smoky skies expected for Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Very hazy Sunday, possibly some air quality impacts Sunday
- Highs in the 80s on Sunday and Monday
- Another period of stormy weather begins next Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny, very hazy and warm. Unhealthy air possible from wildfire smoke.
High: 85º
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear aside from some lingering wildfire smoke.
Low: 63º
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy with decreasing haze as the smoke moves away.
High: 86º
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Tuesday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some may be severe.
Low: 70º High: 75º
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms
