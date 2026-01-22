Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Snow and dangerous cold heading our way

Decent weather Thursday ahead of an arctic front Thursday night
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Decent weather Thursday, then an arctic front arrives Thursday night
  • Close to 10° all day long on Friday with wind chills below zero
  • Even colder over the weekend, with inches of snow likely

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Not as mild.
High: 40°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Clouds increase. North gusts to 25 mph. Sub-zero wind chills.
Low:
Wind: NNE 10-15 gusts to 25 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy, dry and brutally cold. Wind chills -25° to -10° all day. Snow starting in the evening.
Low: ( at 7 a.m.)
High: 12° (at 3 p.m.)
Wind: N-NE 15-25 mph

Friday Night-Saturday: Dangerously cold with wind chill values between -25° and -10°. Periods of heavy snow are likely as well, especially overnight.
Low:
High:
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

