KSHB 41 Weather | Snow and dangerous cold heading our way

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Decent weather Thursday, then an arctic front arrives Thursday night
- Close to 10° all day long on Friday with wind chills below zero
- Even colder over the weekend, with inches of snow likely
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Not as mild.
High: 40°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Clouds increase. North gusts to 25 mph. Sub-zero wind chills.
Low: 9°
Wind: NNE 10-15 gusts to 25 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy, dry and brutally cold. Wind chills -25° to -10° all day. Snow starting in the evening.
Low: 9° ( at 7 a.m.)
High: 12° (at 3 p.m.)
Wind: N-NE 15-25 mph
Friday Night-Saturday: Dangerously cold with wind chill values between -25° and -10°. Periods of heavy snow are likely as well, especially overnight.
Low: 0°
High: 6°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
