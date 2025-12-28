Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Snow and quickly falling temperatures Sunday

KSHB41 Weather Update

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Falling temperatures into the afternoon, strong winds
  • Wintry mix and light snow in the afternoon, very minor accumulation
  • Wind chills near zero on Monday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Warm early morning with rapidly falling temperatures and strong winds. Light snow is possible in the afternoon with a dusting possible.
3 PM TEMPERATURE: 27°
Wind: NW 15-25, Gusts 45 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear sky and very cold.
Low: 13°
Wind chills near and below zero
Wind: N 10-25 mph, Gusts 35 mph

Monday: Wind chills near zero in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Low: 18°
High: 27°
Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

