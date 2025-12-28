KSHB 41 Weather | Snow and quickly falling temperatures Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Falling temperatures into the afternoon, strong winds

Wintry mix and light snow in the afternoon, very minor accumulation

Wind chills near zero on Monday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Warm early morning with rapidly falling temperatures and strong winds. Light snow is possible in the afternoon with a dusting possible.

3 PM TEMPERATURE: 27°

Wind: NW 15-25, Gusts 45 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear sky and very cold.

Low: 13°

Wind chills near and below zero

Wind: N 10-25 mph, Gusts 35 mph

Monday: Wind chills near zero in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Low: 18°

High: 27°

Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

