KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Partly cloudy, chilly Wednesday
- Dusting of snow possible Thanksgiving
- Weekend warmup
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and chilly.
High: 40°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clouds increase. Calm and cold.
Low: 29°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Thanksgiving Day: A dusting of snow possible. Mostly cloudy and blustery.
High: 39°
Wind: NNW 10-15 G 25 mph
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