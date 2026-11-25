KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Partly cloudy, chilly Wednesday

Dusting of snow possible Thanksgiving

Weekend warmup

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and chilly.

High: 40°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Clouds increase. Calm and cold.

Low: 29°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Thanksgiving Day: A dusting of snow possible. Mostly cloudy and blustery.

High: 39°

Wind: NNW 10-15 G 25 mph

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