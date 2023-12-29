KSHB 41 Weather | Snow finally moves away from the area allowing for more sunshine later today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Snow is out and sunshine builds in by the late afternoon
- Feeling a little better Saturday with highs slightly above average
- A dry, polar front arrives late Saturday, dropping temperatures significantly Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Cloud cover gradually clears by the late afternoon. The wind dies down as well.
High: 41°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: A calmer wind and clear sky will result in a chilly night.
Low: 28°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Starting off sunny with some passing clouds ahead of a dry cold front arriving Saturday night.
High: 44°
Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph
New Year's Eve (Sunday): Mostly sunny to partly cloudy but much colder thanks to a polar front that passes through. Wind chills are down to the 20s.
Low: 25° High: 35°
Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph
