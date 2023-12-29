Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Snow finally moves away from the area allowing for more sunshine later today

Temperatures stay cool in the 30s and 40s the next 10 days
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-12-29 06:20:32-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Snow is out and sunshine builds in by the late afternoon
  • Feeling a little better Saturday with highs slightly above average
  • A dry, polar front arrives late Saturday, dropping temperatures significantly Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Cloud cover gradually clears by the late afternoon. The wind dies down as well.
High: 41°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: A calmer wind and clear sky will result in a chilly night.
Low: 28°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Starting off sunny with some passing clouds ahead of a dry cold front arriving Saturday night.
High: 44°
Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph

New Year's Eve (Sunday): Mostly sunny to partly cloudy but much colder thanks to a polar front that passes through. Wind chills are down to the 20s.
Low: 25° High: 35°

Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph

