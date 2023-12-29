KSHB 41 Weather | Snow finally moves away from the area allowing for more sunshine later today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Snow is out and sunshine builds in by the late afternoon

Feeling a little better Saturday with highs slightly above average

A dry, polar front arrives late Saturday, dropping temperatures significantly Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Cloud cover gradually clears by the late afternoon. The wind dies down as well.

High: 41°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: A calmer wind and clear sky will result in a chilly night.

Low: 28°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Starting off sunny with some passing clouds ahead of a dry cold front arriving Saturday night.

High: 44°

Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph

New Year's Eve (Sunday): Mostly sunny to partly cloudy but much colder thanks to a polar front that passes through. Wind chills are down to the 20s.

Low: 25° High: 35°

Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

