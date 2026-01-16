KSHB 41 Weather | Snow possible, then plunging temperatures this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Snow possible Friday afternoon and evening
- Temperatures take a nose dive this weekend
- Sub-zero Sunday morning wind chills
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Partly cloudy and blustery. Snow showers possible in the afternoon and evening may lead to some travel disruption after 5pm. Minor accumulation possible.
High: 40°
Wind: NW 15-25 gusts 35-40 mph
Friday night: Snow showers possible early, then clouds decrease late. A blustery night.
Low: 17°
Wind: NW 10-20 gusts to 30 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy and blustery with flurries possible in the morning.
High: 22°
Wind: NW 10-20 gusts to 30 mph
Sunday: Partly sunny and frigid, with sub-zero morning wind chills.
Low: 9°
High: 39°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
