KSHB 41 Weather | Snow possible, then plunging temperatures this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Snow possible Friday afternoon and evening

Temperatures take a nose dive this weekend

Sub-zero Sunday morning wind chills

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly cloudy and blustery. Snow showers possible in the afternoon and evening may lead to some travel disruption after 5pm. Minor accumulation possible.

High: 40°

Wind: NW 15-25 gusts 35-40 mph

Friday night: Snow showers possible early, then clouds decrease late. A blustery night.

Low: 17°

Wind: NW 10-20 gusts to 30 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy and blustery with flurries possible in the morning.

High: 22°

Wind: NW 10-20 gusts to 30 mph

Sunday: Partly sunny and frigid, with sub-zero morning wind chills.

Low: 9°

High: 39°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

