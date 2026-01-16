Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Snow possible, then plunging temperatures this weekend

Look for Friday afternoon snow, with quick bursts of snow possible.
Posted

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Snow possible Friday afternoon and evening
  • Temperatures take a nose dive this weekend
  • Sub-zero Sunday morning wind chills

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly cloudy and blustery. Snow showers possible in the afternoon and evening may lead to some travel disruption after 5pm. Minor accumulation possible.
High: 40°
Wind: NW 15-25 gusts 35-40 mph

Friday night: Snow showers possible early, then clouds decrease late. A blustery night.
Low: 17°

Wind: NW 10-20 gusts to 30 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy and blustery with flurries possible in the morning.
High: 22°
Wind: NW 10-20 gusts to 30 mph

Sunday: Partly sunny and frigid, with sub-zero morning wind chills.
Low:

High: 39°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

