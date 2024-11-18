KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy and stormy Monday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Widespread rain and storms expected for your Monday

Monday stays mild with temperatures but very windy with gusts up to 40 mph

A significant drop in temperatures is expected by Wednesday, with a stretch of sub-freezing mornings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Heavy rain and storms in the morning, continuing through the afternoon. The rain tapers off by 7 p.m. while the wind stays very gusty up to 40 mph. Get ready for rainfall totals between 1-2".

High: 64°

Wind: SE 10-25 G 40 mph

Tonight: Drying out but continued wind.

Low: 45°

Wind: S shifting to WSW 25 G40 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy while temperatures struggle. The wind stays breezy but won't be as strong.

High: 57°

Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph

