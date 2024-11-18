KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy and stormy Monday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Widespread rain and storms expected for your Monday
- Monday stays mild with temperatures but very windy with gusts up to 40 mph
- A significant drop in temperatures is expected by Wednesday, with a stretch of sub-freezing mornings
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Heavy rain and storms in the morning, continuing through the afternoon. The rain tapers off by 7 p.m. while the wind stays very gusty up to 40 mph. Get ready for rainfall totals between 1-2".
High: 64°
Wind: SE 10-25 G 40 mph
Tonight: Drying out but continued wind.
Low: 45°
Wind: S shifting to WSW 25 G40 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy while temperatures struggle. The wind stays breezy but won't be as strong.
High: 57°
Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.